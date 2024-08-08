DA Davidson Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clorox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Clorox’s FY2026 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.94.

CLX opened at $143.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.38. Clorox has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $164.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 74.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

