DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.25-10.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.63. DaVita also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.250-10.050 EPS.

DaVita Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $4.20 on Thursday, hitting $138.18. The company had a trading volume of 399,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,406. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $147.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DVA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.00.

View Our Latest Report on DVA

Insider Activity at DaVita

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DaVita

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.