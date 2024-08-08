Dawn Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.86 (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $44,799.83 and approximately $15.86 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Dawn Protocol Profile
Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.
Dawn Protocol Token Trading
