Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Definitive Healthcare updated its Q3 guidance to $0.07-0.08 EPS.

DH remained flat at $3.83 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 493,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,671. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $451.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DH shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Definitive Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

