Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Down 6.4%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.35. Approximately 1,318,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 993,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DK. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.26%.

In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,104 shares of company stock valued at $50,348. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 7.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

