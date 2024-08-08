Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target to $12.50

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.50 to $12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MP Materials from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

Get MP Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MP

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 10.29. MP Materials has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $23.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in MP Materials by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 2,335.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,960,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after buying an additional 614,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.