Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target to $81.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LNW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna downgraded Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $111.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.17.

NASDAQ:LNW traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.75. The stock had a trading volume of 411,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,548. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Light & Wonder has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.43.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.01 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 32.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at $124,523,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 128.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 910,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,472,000 after buying an additional 511,081 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,601,000 after buying an additional 438,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 102.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 767,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,320,000 after buying an additional 388,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

