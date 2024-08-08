DeversiFi (DVF) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001025 BTC on major exchanges. DeversiFi has a total market cap of $36.96 million and $2,667.24 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeversiFi has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi launched on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 61,274,683 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

