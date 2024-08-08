Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

Devon Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of DVN stock traded up $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,933,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,778. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

