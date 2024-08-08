Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.
Devon Energy Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of DVN stock traded up $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,933,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,778. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07.
Devon Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.
Devon Energy Company Profile
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
