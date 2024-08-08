DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Raised to “Buy” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $309.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.77 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of DiamondRock Hospitality

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 25.5% in the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also

