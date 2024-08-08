DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Cut to $200.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.18.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $194.71 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $234.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.83.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336 over the last three months. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $19,219,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,505.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,132,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

