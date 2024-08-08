Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.65 and last traded at $37.38. 89,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 195,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DBD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 12.2 %

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 6.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $19,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,027,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,162,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.7% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 215.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.