Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Craig Hallum

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Digi International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digi International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

DGII traded up $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $26.25. 120,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.84 million, a PE ratio of 68.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.07. Digi International has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $33.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digi International by 20.9% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,887,000 after buying an additional 291,618 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 338,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 41,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Digi International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Digi International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Digi International by 216.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

