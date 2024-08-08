DigiByte Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $116.84 million and $6.17 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,513.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.94 or 0.00575391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00099255 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00032282 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.00258682 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00036489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00071230 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,178,244,919 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

