Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Trading Down 10.5%

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04). 128,085 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 128,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.30 million, a PE ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.80.

Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.

