DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $196-$197 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.21 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.60-$1.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.78.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

DOCN stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,525,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,472. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.81. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.70 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $195,541.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,180.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Further Reading

