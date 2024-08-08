DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) PT Lowered to $8.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.74. DLocal has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $24.22.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $184.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,592,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,550,000 after buying an additional 936,558 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 78.4% during the first quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,491,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after buying an additional 655,548 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,096,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 55.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,546,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after buying an additional 552,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

