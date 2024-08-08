Doman Building Materials Group (DBM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Doman Building Materials Group to post earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of C$602.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$665.05 million.

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$6.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.58. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.42 and a 12 month high of C$8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$588.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.63.

In related news, Director Amar Doman bought 73,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.13 per share, with a total value of C$524,415.15. In related news, Director Amar Doman purchased 73,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.13 per share, with a total value of C$524,415.15. Also, Senior Officer James Salter Code acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. Insiders bought a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

