Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Acquires $97,963.29 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $97,963.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,510,660.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, August 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,951 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $120,838.50.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,024 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $134,999.04.

Shares of DGICA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.08. 23,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $470.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00 and a beta of -0.05.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $246.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 431.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

