DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

DRI Healthcare Trust Price Performance

DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$56.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.13 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of DRI Healthcare Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada cut shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

