Dymension Self Reported Market Cap Hits $262.75 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Dymension has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Dymension coin can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00002212 BTC on popular exchanges. Dymension has a market capitalization of $262.75 million and $13.68 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dymension alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,030,709,143 coins and its circulating supply is 195,210,674 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,030,648,654 with 195,110,667 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.22474149 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $11,344,343.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.