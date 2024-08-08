Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Dynatrace by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 31,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.35.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $47.19. 2,100,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,606. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

