Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Lowered to $50.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Dynatrace Stock Up 14.5 %

NYSE DT opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

