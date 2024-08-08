e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 1,668.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,351,000 after buying an additional 79,701 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after buying an additional 126,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,538,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $133,940,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,611,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

NYSE ELF traded up $3.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.03. 466,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.16. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.47 and a 1-year high of $221.83.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,048.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Baird R W raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.