Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter.

Eagle Point Income Trading Up 2.6 %

EIC stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.97. 229,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,617. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87.

Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.03%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Point Income by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 158,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

