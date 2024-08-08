Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter.
Eagle Point Income Trading Up 2.6 %
EIC stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.97. 229,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,617. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87.
Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.03%.
Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Income
Eagle Point Income Company Profile
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Point Income
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.