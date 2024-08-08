Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY24 guidance to $3.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.000 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 70,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,498. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $41.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $38.48.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

