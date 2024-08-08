eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) SVP Gavin G. Galimi Buys 10,365 Shares

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) SVP Gavin G. Galimi acquired 10,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $42,703.80. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 185,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,394.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
eHealth Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of EHTH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.07. 485,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.91.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $92.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on eHealth from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.
