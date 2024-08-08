Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Purchased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions comprises about 1.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1,585.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Element Solutions Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ESI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.96. 1,172,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,493. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

