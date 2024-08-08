Ellington Credit to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Ellington Credit has increased its dividend by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years. Ellington Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 89.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ellington Credit to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Ellington Credit Stock Performance

Shares of EARN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.76. 188,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,905. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.89. Ellington Credit has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ellington Credit ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Credit will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Credit in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Ellington Credit Company Profile

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

See Also

