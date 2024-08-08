Ellington Credit to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Ellington Credit has increased its dividend by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years. Ellington Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 89.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ellington Credit to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.
Ellington Credit Stock Performance
Shares of EARN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.76. 188,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,905. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.89. Ellington Credit has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $7.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Credit in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on EARN
Ellington Credit Company Profile
Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ellington Credit
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.