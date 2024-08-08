Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Ellington Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 95.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Shares of EFC traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $12.81. 1,006,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,207. The company has a quick ratio of 46.79, a current ratio of 46.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.20 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 66.65% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $100,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 160,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,619.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $71,508.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 179,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $100,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 160,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,619.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $272,866 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

