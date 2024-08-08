Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Ellington Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 95.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.
Ellington Financial Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of EFC traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $12.81. 1,006,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,207. The company has a quick ratio of 46.79, a current ratio of 46.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $13.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $100,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 160,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,619.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $71,508.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 179,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $100,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 160,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,619.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $272,866 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.85.
About Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
