Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Plans $0.02 — Dividend

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Emerald Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EEX traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 79,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.38. Emerald has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00.

Get Emerald alerts:

Emerald Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.