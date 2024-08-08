Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.97-$4.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.275-$5.350 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.30 billion.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,353. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.37.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on EHC

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.