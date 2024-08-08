ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) versus Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Head-To-Head Analysis

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical has a beta of 3.23, indicating that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ENDRA Life Sciences and Vivani Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vivani Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

ENDRA Life Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11,930.08%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than Vivani Medical.

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Vivani Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -204.78% -153.48% Vivani Medical N/A -93.91% -47.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Vivani Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences N/A N/A -$10.06 million ($1.26) -0.05 Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$25.65 million ($0.50) -2.32

Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENDRA Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Vivani Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vivani Medical beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion. It has a collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Vivani Medical

(Get Free Report)

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.