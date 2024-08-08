Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Trading 9.5% Higher

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.76. 13,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 187,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EFXT shares. National Bank Financial lowered Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Acumen Capital raised shares of Enerflex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EFXT

Enerflex Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $698.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.25). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFXT. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerflex by 17,674.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Enerflex by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Enerflex by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.