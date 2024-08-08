Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energizer from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.13.

Get Energizer alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ENR

Energizer Stock Up 0.6 %

Energizer stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.15. 84,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,474. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. Energizer has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 27,959 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Energizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,606,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,456,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.