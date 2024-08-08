EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
EnerSys has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. EnerSys has a payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EnerSys to earn $9.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.
EnerSys Stock Down 1.2 %
ENS traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.92. The company had a trading volume of 631,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,177. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $83.27 and a 52 week high of $112.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on ENS shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
EnerSys Company Profile
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
