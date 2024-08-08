EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

EnerSys has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. EnerSys has a payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EnerSys to earn $9.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

ENS traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.92. The company had a trading volume of 631,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,177. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $83.27 and a 52 week high of $112.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.68.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.52 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ENS shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

