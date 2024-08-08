enGene (ENGN) versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) is one of 670 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare enGene to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of enGene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of enGene shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

enGene pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.3%. enGene pays out -97.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.1% and pay out 86.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. enGene is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enGene 0 0 6 0 3.00 enGene Competitors 127 574 872 15 2.49

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for enGene and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

enGene currently has a consensus price target of $34.40, indicating a potential upside of 405.88%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.51%. Given enGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe enGene is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

enGene has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enGene’s rivals have a beta of 0.05, meaning that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares enGene and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enGene N/A -63.25% -5.65% enGene Competitors -20.12% -42.65% -0.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares enGene and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio enGene N/A $104.74 million -4.36 enGene Competitors $872.32 million $67.73 million 38.48

enGene’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than enGene. enGene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

enGene beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

