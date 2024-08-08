Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.190-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

NYSE EHAB traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,730. Enhabit has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $426.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.85.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.25 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enhabit will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EHAB shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Enhabit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enhabit from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Enhabit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Enhabit from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enhabit currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.79.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,650.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $183,700. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

