EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,142 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

EOG stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,005. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.45.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

