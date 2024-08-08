Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON EPWN opened at GBX 90 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 89.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £127.68 million, a PE ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 1.03. Epwin Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Epwin Group

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. It also offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic building components.

