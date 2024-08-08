Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Epwin Group Price Performance
Shares of LON EPWN opened at GBX 90 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 89.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £127.68 million, a PE ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 1.03. Epwin Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22.
