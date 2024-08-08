Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $43.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,815,000 after buying an additional 446,752 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Equitable by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,804,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,766,000 after buying an additional 637,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Equitable by 1,161.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,692,000 after buying an additional 7,227,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Equitable by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,232,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,553,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQH opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $44.50.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

