Equitable (NYSE:EQH) & Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) Critical Review

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) and Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Equitable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Roadzen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Equitable shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Equitable alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Equitable and Roadzen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable 0 4 7 0 2.64 Roadzen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Equitable currently has a consensus price target of $44.18, indicating a potential upside of 18.90%. Roadzen has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 713.01%. Given Roadzen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Roadzen is more favorable than Equitable.

This table compares Equitable and Roadzen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable N/A N/A N/A Roadzen N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equitable and Roadzen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable $11.53 billion 1.05 $1.05 billion $3.23 11.50 Roadzen $46.72 million 1.80 -$99.67 million N/A N/A

Equitable has higher revenue and earnings than Roadzen.

Risk and Volatility

Equitable has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roadzen has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equitable beats Roadzen on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement services or products to plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related services to various clients through institutional. The Protection Solutions segment provides life insurance products, such as VUL insurance and IUL insurance, term life, and employee benefits business, such as dental, vision, life, as well as short- and long-term disability insurance products to small and medium-sized businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers discretionary and non-discretionary investment advisory accounts, financial planning and advice, life insurance, and annuity products. The Legacy segment consists of the capital intensive fixed-rate GMxB business that includes ROP death benefits. The company was formerly known as AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Equitable Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Equitable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York.

About Roadzen

(Get Free Report)

Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

