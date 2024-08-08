Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Salesforce, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Salesforce in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the CRM provider will earn $8.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.11. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $7.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Salesforce’s FY2027 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, May 24th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $244.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.18. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $236.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total value of $4,148,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,602,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,677,624.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,842 shares of company stock worth $65,131,833 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Salesforce by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935,973 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,512 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Salesforce by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after buying an additional 3,044,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $910,220,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile



Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

