Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Essential Utilities

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 95,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Essential Utilities by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.8 %

WTRG opened at $39.78 on Thursday. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.