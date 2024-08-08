EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Price Target Cut to $6.00

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 65.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of EVgo from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

NYSE EVGO opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.58. EVgo has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EVgo news, CEO Badar Khan bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,186.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in EVgo by 47.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 288,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

