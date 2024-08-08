Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 46,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 107,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evotec in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evotec during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec during the 4th quarter worth $53,931,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Evotec by 643.1% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

