Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.9 %

EXPD traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.19. The company had a trading volume of 514,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,837. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $107.03 and a one year high of $131.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

