Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.39.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3 %

XOM opened at $115.68 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $456.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,846,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,519,753,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,249,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.