Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) PT Lowered to $8.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Get Fastly alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FSLY

Fastly Stock Down 17.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

NYSE:FSLY traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.66. 7,832,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,795,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.13. Fastly has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73.

In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $578,551.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,741,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,392,040.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $87,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 593,506 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,788.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $578,551.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,181 shares in the company, valued at $15,392,040.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,853. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Fastly by 1,420.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 27,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Fastly by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.