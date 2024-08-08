Fetch.ai (FET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $931.53 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $931.53 million and approximately $153.62 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00036813 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012344 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

